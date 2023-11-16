United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.52. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

