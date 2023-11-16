H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HRB opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.