Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

