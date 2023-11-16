StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

