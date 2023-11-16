American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

