Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE APLE opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

