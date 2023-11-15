Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.