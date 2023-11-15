Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

