Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 602,587 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,691,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $972.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $862.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $832.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.14 and a fifty-two week high of $976.77. The company has a market cap of $401.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

