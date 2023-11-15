Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,502,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 68,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 36,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,764,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

