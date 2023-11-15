AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCD opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.