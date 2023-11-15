Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 744 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

