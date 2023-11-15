Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,042 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

