Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

