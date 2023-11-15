Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of TJX Companies worth $439,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

