Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of McDonald’s worth $493,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

