Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $115,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

