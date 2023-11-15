Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

