NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of NIKE worth $469,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 620,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 390,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

