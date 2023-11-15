Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.