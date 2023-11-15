iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

