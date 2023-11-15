Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

