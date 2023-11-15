Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,028 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 999.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

