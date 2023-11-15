Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $104.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,211,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,804,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

