AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of IJH opened at $252.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.