Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.2% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

