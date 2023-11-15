Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,969 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

MDT stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

