Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 703,758 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 703,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of 3M worth $375,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

