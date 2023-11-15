Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200,180 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,689,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.76.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

