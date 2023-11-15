Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

