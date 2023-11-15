Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,186. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

