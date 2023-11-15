Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,907 shares of company stock worth $5,662,662 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

