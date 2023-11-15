Summit X LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $456,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.