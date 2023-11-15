The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $168.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

