BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Cut by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $697.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $650.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

