Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,048,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

