Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $132,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

