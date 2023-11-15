Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 38,808 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $367,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

