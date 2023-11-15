Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Netflix worth $352,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

