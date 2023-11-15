Cannell & Co. Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

