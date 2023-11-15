Vestor Capital LLC Has $186,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
