Equitable Trust Co. Has $233,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

