Financial Architects Inc Sells 213 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

