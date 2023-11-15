Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 3.3 %

KLAC stock opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $546.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

