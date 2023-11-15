Citigroup Inc. Sells 203,458 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $90,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

