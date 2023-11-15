Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.