Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,962,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

