TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE TJX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

