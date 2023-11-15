TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.61-$3.64 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %
TJX stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
