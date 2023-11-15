TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.61-$3.64 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

TJX stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

