Summit X LLC Purchases 347 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

